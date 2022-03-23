Watch
Ukraine and Russia agree on 9 humanitarian corridors for civilians

Rodrigo Abd/AP
Daryna Kovalenko, 19 , holds her dog Tim, while arriving at Kyiv's train station after leaving her home in Chernihiv, Ukraine, through a humanitarian corridor, Monday, March 21, 2022. (AP Photo/ (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Posted at 8:34 AM, Mar 23, 2022
Ukraine and Russia have agreed upon nine humanitarian corridors that would help civilians leave embattled cities.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk announced the agreement on Wednesday.

Vereshchuk said the routes will open in the regions of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv and Luhansk.

However, the agreement does not include a safe passage out of Mariupol, which has been besieged by Russian forces.

Vereshchuk said there is humanitarian aid, including 24 buses, on standby for the people of Mariupol if they can make it to Berdyansk.

