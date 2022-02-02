Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announces nominees for 2022 induction

CLEVELAND — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame released the names of the nominees for the 2022 Induction Class on Wednesday.

The nominees are:



Beck

Pat Benatar

Kate Bush

DEVO

Duran Duran

Eminem

Eurythmics

Judas Priest

Fela Kuti

MC5

New York Dolls

Dolly Parton

Rage Against The Machine

Lionel Richie

Carly Simon

A Tribe Called Quest

Dionne Warwick



To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of the nomination.

Seven out of 17 of the nominees are on the ballot for the first time.

“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture”, said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation.

“Their music not only moved generations but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed.”

Those artists include Beck, Eminem, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, and A Tribe Called Quest.

This is Eminem’s first year of eligibility.

Nomination ballots were sent to an international body of more than 1,000 artists, historians and members of the music industry.

Factors such as an artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation, and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration.

From Feb. 2 through April 29, fans can vote every day at vote.rockhall.com or at the museum in Cleveland.

The top five artists selected by the public will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with other ballots to select the 2022 inductees.

Inductees will be announced May 2022. The ceremony will take place this fall.

The date and venue will be announced at a later date.

This story was first reported by Kaylyn Hlavaty at WEWS in Cleveland.