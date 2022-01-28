Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

10 injured after road bridge collapses in Pittsburgh

items.[0].image.alt
CNN Newsource
A bridge that carries Forbes Ave. through Pittsburgh's Frick Park collapsed Friday morning.
Bridge collapse Pittsburgh
Posted at 6:18 AM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 08:50:21-05

A Pittsburgh bridge that carries a main city road through a local park collapsed on Friday, injuring 10 people and sending three to local hospitals.

Officials added that none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety reported that a bridge that carries Forbes Ave. over Fern Hollow Creek in Frick Park collapsed Friday morning around 6 a.m. ET.

Photos from the scene show that vehicles were on the bridge during the collapse, including a commuter bus. Officials said some of those injured were those riding the bus.

Fire officials added that some first responders suffered injuries after slipping on the snow at the hilly and rocky collapse site.

Fire officials also confirmed that the collapse caused a "major gas leak." They've since shut off gas lines in the area to prevent further problems.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey says the bridge was last inspected in September.

The collapse comes hours before President Joe Biden is expected to arrive in the city to discuss a newly-passed infrastructure spending bill.

"The bipartisan infrastructure bill — we need it. We know we have bridges that need to be taken care of. Today is significant to that," Gainey said. "We're glad to have the president coming today."

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader