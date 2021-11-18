Rittenhouse trial: Thursday marks day 3 of jury deliberations

Jurors in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse will return to the courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thursday to begin the third day of deliberations.

Rittenhouse, 18, faces murder charges in connection with a series of August 2020 shootings during anti-police brutality demonstrations that left two protesters dead and a third protester injured.

On Wednesday, jurors worked for the entire day without delivering a verdict. Jurors asked the court if they could re-watch the videos presented during the trial, a request Judge Bruce Schroeder granted.

Later, defense lawyers motioned for the judge to declare a mistrial in the case, claiming the copies of the videos they received from the prosecution were inferior in quality. Prosecutors countered by noting that they gave the defense the highest-quality video clips available and that the clips were played during the trial without objection.

The defense motion asked the judge to declare a mistrial with prejudice, meaning that prosecutors would be unable to try Rittenhouse again if the motion was granted. Schroeder did not immediately rule on the request.

It marked the second time in as many weeks that Rittenhouse's lawyers had petitioned the court for a mistrial with prejudice. Last week, with Rittenhouse taking the stand in his own defense, lawyers took issue with a prosecutor's line of questioning and asked for a mistrial. Schroeder also did not issue a ruling in that instance.

Rittenhouse was 17 when he traveled from his home in nearby Antioch, Illinois, to Kenosha as protests gripped the city following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse and others armed themselves to protect local businesses from looters and vandals.

Amid demonstrations on Aug. 25, Rittenhouse shot three protesters, killing two of them. Police allowed him to leave the scene, but he later turned himself in to authorities.

Throughout the trial, the prosecution has tried to paint Rittenhouse as the aggressor in an attempt to nullify his claims of self-defense.

The defense argued the opposite, saying Rittenhouse felt his life was in jeopardy.

Rittenhouse faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and failure to comply with an emergency order. He faces life in prison if convicted of the intentional homicide count.

Deliberations in the Rittenhouse trial will resume Thursday at 9 a.m. local time.