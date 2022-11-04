Reports: Twitter being sued for mass layoffs

Twitter has been sued over Elon Musk's plan to lay off around half of the company's staff, after purchasing the social network for around $44 billion dollars.

Bloomberg News reported that a class-action lawsuit was filed in San Francisco federal court.

The outlet reported that a similar lawsuit by Tesla workers was labeled as "trivial" by the billionaire.

The lawyer that filed the suit against Twitter Inc. said it was being done "pre-emptively," just as the mass layoffs were set to move forward.

The lawyer said she is "pleased" that she found out Twitter employees will continue to be paid until Jan. 4, Bloomberg reported.

Attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan said Friday Musk "is making an effort to comply" with the legal matter.

Liss-Riordan said in the suit that Twitter is violating federal and California statutes.