Reports: Second journalist dies while covering World Cup in Qatar

A Qatari newspaper is reporting the death of a second journalist who was covering the FIFA World Cup.

The Gulf Times — based in Doha — reported Saturday that Al Kass TV photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam "died suddenly" while covering the event. The circumstances surrounding his death remained unclear.

The news comes days after American journalist Grant Wahl died while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. He was 48 years old.

Al Kass TV photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam passed away recently.

Al- Misslam, a Qatari, died suddenly while covering the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. We believe in Allah's mercy and forgiveness for him, and send our deepest condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/M1ZyoBJWkW — Gulf-Times (@GulfTimes_QATAR) December 10, 2022

