Reports: FDA on track to fully approve Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration could fully approve the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as early as Monday, according to multiple reports.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson are currently operating under emergency use authorization for their COVID-19 vaccines.

Many health officials hope full authorization will help with vaccine hesitancy.

It could also lead to more vaccine mandates. Several universities said they would revisit the issue of a vaccine mandate after the COVID-19 shot was fully approved. Many school districts may also put the COVID-19 vaccine on its list of required vaccinations after it's fully approved.

The FDA did not comment to the New York Times, which was first to report about the potential authorization.