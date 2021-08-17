Watch
Reports: Biden administration to recommend COVID-19 booster shots for most Americans

Posted at 8:52 PM, Aug 16, 2021
The Biden administration is poised to announce that many Americans will need a booster shot, according to reports from the New York Times and Washington Post.

Two administration sources told the New York Times that Americans will be asked to get a booster shot eight months after they were fully vaccinated.

The first doses of the booster shot are expected to be administered in September, according to the Washington Post.

They would likely go to people in assisted living centers and health care workers first, the Times reports.

The Biden administration reportedly came to the decision after receiving data from Israel which showed the Pfizer vaccine was not as effective in protecting elderly people who were vaccinated at the beginning of the year.

