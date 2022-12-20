Report: Newly surfaced video shows Biden saying Iran nuclear deal is 'dead'

President Joe Biden told an attendee at a Nov. 4 election rally in Oceanside, California that the Iran nuclear deal is "dead," and said the U.S. won't formally announce it, Axios reported.

The remark was heard in a newly surfaced video as the president was speaking to someone on the sidelines at the event.

According to Axios, it appears to signal that the Biden administration isn't confident there is a path forward with the Iran deal.

In October, Rob Malley, the U.S. envoy for Iran, said the administration wouldn't "waste time" attempting to give new life to the Iran nuclear deal.

Tehran has recently cracked down on protests in the country, and has shown strong support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine while keeping its strong position regarding its nuclear program.