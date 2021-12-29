Remains of missing MMA fighter found by man searching for deer antlers in Missouri woods

Authorities in Missouri said a man searching for deer antlers made a gruesome discovery instead.

According to the Branson Police Department, the human remains found on Dec. 22 were identified Monday as missing amateur mixed martial arts fighter David Koenig.

NBC News reported that Koenig was last seen at a Branson motel in February 2020.

A forensic pathologist determined "that there was no trauma and that the death did not appear to be the result of foul play," police said in a news release.

"A meticulous search of the area" was conducted by the Branson Police Department and the Taney County Coroner’s Office, which included the recovery of remains and several other personal articles.