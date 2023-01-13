Read: White House, state legislators meet on expansion of training for reproductive care

Today White House officials met with state legislators from 11 states to discuss female reproductive healthcare and "expanding training opportunities" for healthcare providers who deal with reproductive care.

This year, a study published in Science Daily and The Lancet Public Health, found that currently, health services for women view patients as "to either be pregnant or not pregnant" without taking into consideration the health of the mother in the "in-between stage."

The study found that 90% of women who have reached "reproductive age" have "at least one modifiable risk factor affecting pregnancy" like low or high BMI.

Jennifer Klein, a Director of the Gender Policy Council and Julie Chavez Rodriguez, a Director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs met with state legislators to discuss female reproductive healthcare in the wake of the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The White House released a summary on that meeting. Read it in full here:

January 12, 2023

Readout of White House Meeting with State Legislators on Expanding Training for Reproductive Health Care

Today, Jennifer Klein, Assistant to the President and Director of the Gender Policy Council, and Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Senior Advisor to the President and Director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, chaired a working meeting with state legislators from 11 states on actions to expand training opportunities for reproductive health care providers.

Since the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, extremist officials in more than a dozen states are enforcing laws that make it a crime for health care professionals to provide abortion care. Beyond the devastating impact on women, state abortion bans jeopardize the ability to train the next generation of medical providers on routine, evidence-based reproductive health care. Many new physicians may not be able to receive the training they need to provide essential and timely health care services, such as care for pregnancy loss.

In the meeting, state legislators shared steps they are taking to expand access to training for reproductive health care providers. California has enacted legislation and allocated $20 million to fund targeted provider recruitment, retention, and training. Maryland and New Jersey have also allocated funds to support clinical training, and states across the country are building on existing steps to support reproductive health care providers. Just this week, Illinois passed a comprehensive reproductive rights package including provisions to grant out-of-state practitioners a temporary license to practice in Illinois under certain circumstances.

White House Senior Officials thanked the state leaders for their work and ongoing partnership with the White House to protect access to reproductive health care. Their leadership stands in stark contrast to Republican elected officials focused on banning abortion and criminalizing providers.

State leaders included: