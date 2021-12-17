Radio City Rockettes cancel remainder of season due to COVID outbreak

The Radio City Rockettes have announced they are canceling the remainder of their 2021 season due to a COVID outbreak.

"We regret that we are unable to continue the "Christmas Spectacular" this season due to increasing challenges from the pandemic," the Rockettes posted in a tweet.

Shows on Friday had been canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases among crews of the production.

The show is performed annually during the holiday season featuring the Rockettes.

"All tickets for impacted shows will be fully refunded at the point of purchase," the performance group said on Twitter.

The state is dealing with rising cases of COVID-19 as it reported its highest single-day total for new cases, with just over 21,000 people testing positive for the virus, the Associated Press reported.