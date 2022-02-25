Watch
Radiation levels at Chernobyl rise as Russian troops take over plant

Efrem Lukatsky/AP
FILE - A shelter construction covers the exploded reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear plant, in Chernobyl, Ukraine, on April 27, 2021. Among the most worrying developments on an already shocking day, as Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, was warfare at the Chernobyl nuclear plant, where radioactivity is still leaking from history's worst nuclear disaster 36 years ago. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)
Posted at 11:12 AM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 13:16:28-05

PRIPYAT, Ukraine — Officials in Ukraine have confirmed that radiation rates at Chernobyl have exceeded “control levels” at a large number of observation points.

Russian forces captured the power plant on Thursday.

Monitoring stations reported radiation levels about 20-fold on Thursday.

Ukrainian officials said the rise in radiation was caused by military vehicles stirring up contaminated soil in the zone surrounding Chernobyl.

The power plant was the site of the worst nuclear disaster in the world in 1986.

The United Nations estimates 50 people died as a result of the disaster, but says the true death toll will never be known.

Many others have died since then, as a result of radiation exposure.

Experts are unsure if Chernobyl is safe right now, when it comes to radiation levels.

Radiation could decrease if movement, or military activity, stops.

Experts do not believe another nuclear disaster is likely.

