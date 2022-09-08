Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, dead at 96

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at her residence at Balmoral Castle. She was 96 years old.

The announcement of her death was made by Buckingham Palace after officials said doctors were concerned about her health.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Buckingham Palace said Queen Elizabeth died peacefully during the afternoon.

Family members rushed to Balmoral Castle to be with her as they learned about her ailing condition.

One of her last official acts as queen came on Tuesday when she accepted the resignation of U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and welcomed new Prime Minister Liz Truss. The meetings, however, did not take place at Buckingham Palace, as per custom, leading to speculation about her health.

She then canceled a meeting Wednesday night after she was advised to take a day of rest.

Elizabeth was the longest-reigning monarch in British history, serving over 70 years, surpassing Queen Victoria in 2015. She was also the longest-reigning female monarch in world history.

With her death, Elizabeth’s eldest son, King Charles, becomes the British monarch.

Elizabeth ascended to the throne on Feb. 6, 1952, after her father, King George VI, died. She was coronated a year later.

Her first state visit did not come until 1957, when she visited the United States to address the United Nations General Assembly. In 1991, she became the first British monarch to address a joint session of Congress.

During her tenure, more than a dozen nations left the Commonwealth, opting for self-governing models.

The Queen has withstood controversy and remained a popular figure in the U.K. A May 2022 poll found that 86% of British adults were satisfied with her work as queen.

She celebrated her Platinum Jubilee in May, marking 70 years on the throne. The event was widely celebrated in Britain, and celebrations were held in many Commonwealth nations.