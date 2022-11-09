President Joe Biden reflects on midterm election results

President Joe Biden addresses the nation Wednesday as voters wait to learn which party will control Congress.

Republicans are inching closer to securing control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

By Wednesday evening, The Associated Press had called 204 House races for Republicans and 176 for Democrats. Either party would need 218 seats to control the House.

The Senate is also up for grabs, and control may not be determined until December.

The U.S. Senate race in Georgia will go to a runoff election after neither Sen. Raphael Warnock nor Herschel Walker received 50% of the vote.

While Republicans may still end up controlling both chambers, they failed to produce a so-called "red wave." Democrats held many battleground seats that Republicans were hoping to pick up.

Biden spent the final days of the election cycle campaigning across the country. He made stops in Pennsylvania, where John Fetterman was projected to pick up a Senate seat for the Democrats. He also visited New Mexico, where Democrats are poised to sweep all statewide races.