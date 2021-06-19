Watch
President Biden's dog, Champ, passes away

Mandel Ngan/AP
FILE - In this March 31, 2021, file photo Champ, one of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden's dogs is seen on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Biden announced on Saturday, June 19, that Champ died (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP, File)
Posted at 10:00 AM, Jun 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-19 12:04:04-04

The White House Saturday announced the passing of their dog Champ.

"He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family," the Biden family said in a statement.

"He loved nothing more than curling up at our feet in front of a fire at the end of the day, joining us as a comforting presence in meetings, or sunning himself in the White House garden."

Champ was a German Shepherd, and was one of two dogs the Bidens brought to the White House with them.

"We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always."

