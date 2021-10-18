Police: Woman raped on train by stranger as bystanders did nothing

Authorities in Pennsylvania say a stranger raped a woman on a transit train while nearby bystanders did nothing.

According to the Associated Press, Upper Darby police officers said the incident occurred around 10 p.m. Wednesday, and nearby passengers saw the sexual attack happen. Still, no one stopped it or called the police.

The AP reported that a transit employee who saw the attack was the one who called 911 because "something wasn't right" about the victim.

Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt told the AP that the 35-year-old suspect, later identified as Fiston Ngoy, was arrested by SEPTA police, who were waiting at the next stop. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

Bernhardt said the victim was an “unbelievably strong woman,” and she provided details about her attack and attacker, who she did not know, the AP reported.

According to the AP, the attack was captured on surveillance camera, Bernhardt said, with passengers near the attack.

Bernhardt told the AP that "there was a lot of people, in my opinion, that should have intervened; somebody should have done something."