Sheriff's office says suspect is 'down' following reports of shooting in San Jose

Police in San Jose, California, say they're responding to reports of a shooting near the city's downtown.

The shooting occurred at about 6:34 local time near Younger Ave. and San Pedro St.

As of 8:08 a.m. local time, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office says the shooter is "down."

CNN reports that employees at the nearby Valley Transportation Authority light rail maintenance yard have been evacuated from the building.

Police say that the scene is still "active" and have asked people to stay away from the area.

Police did not indicate if anyone had been killed or injured in the shooting.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

For our media partners, the staging are will be in the parking lot of the S/E corner of Hedding St and San Pedro St near the District Attorney’s Office.



More updates as they become available. — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) May 26, 2021