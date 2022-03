The Des Moines Police Department is responding to a shooting outside of a high school in Iowa.

Police said there are multiple shooting victims.

It's not clear whether the victims attended nearby East High School. No suspect information has been provided.

Des Moines Public Schools said the high school was initially placed on lockdown. However, police gave it the "all clear" and students are being dismissed on time, the district said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.