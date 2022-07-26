Police: Man whose pet snake wrapped itself around his neck has died

Authorities in Pennsylvania say a man who had his pet snake wrapped around his neck last week before officers shot and killed it has died.

The Upper Macungie Township Police Lt. Peter Nickischer confirmed the news of the man's passing with E.W. Scripps on Tuesday.

In a news release, the Lehigh County coroner's office said 27-year-old Elliot Senseman died Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Cedar Crest, USA Today, and NBC affiliate WCAU reported.

According to the media outlets, the coroner's office ruled the death accidental.

The cause of death, the coroner's office ruled, was caused by anoxic brain injury after asphyxiation by constriction, the news outlets reported.

Officers were called to a Fogelsville residence on July 20 for a man in cardiac arrest with a snake around his neck.

When police arrived at the home, they found Senseman lying unresponsive on the floor with the snake's middle portion wrapped around his neck, officers said.

Police said an officer shot the snake in the head, injuring it.

Officers said they were able to pull Senseman to safety and provide him with medical care.

He was transported to a local hospital, police said.

According to police, the snake later died.

Lt. Nickischer confirmed with E.W. Scripps that the snake was a pet.

Initially, officers said the snake was 15 feet long, but the coroner's office said it was 18 feet long, the news outlets reported.