Police investigating shooting death of Utah football player

Police in Utah are trying to determine what led up to the shooting of Utah football player Aaron Lowe.

He was killed early Sunday morning at a house party. Lowe wasn't the only person shot at the party. Police said a female was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said Monday that they are following "several potential promising leads" because of tips from the community.

Lowes' mother told Scripps station KSTU that her son was never a problem child.

"I was told by the detective that he did not do anything wrong, that he was not in any criminal activity. He was just in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Donna Sterns said.

KSTU reports that Lowe was the first recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship, which was named after a Utah running back who died from gun violence in 2020.