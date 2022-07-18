Police: Charlotte comedy club evacuated before man fires gun

CHARLOTTE — A man North Carolina authorities accused of firing a gun inside a comedy club Saturday evening is in custody.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release that around 9 p.m., a man walked into The Comedy Zone and brandished a firearm, which prompted the club to be "quickly evacuated."

Police said the man then discharged the gun.

Employees told WSOC-TV that there were around 50 people inside the club before the incident.

No one was injured, and the suspect was taken into custody, police said.

In a statement on Twitter, Police Chief Johnny Jennings commended the department's staff for safely apprehending the suspect.

"The quick thinking and professionalism that you all showed in a very volatile situation that could have escalated quickly is extremely commendable," Jennings said.

According to the Associated Press, comedian Craig Robinson was scheduled to perform Saturday.

He informed his followers Saturday in a video posted to social media that he was OK, the AP reported.

Police later identified the suspect as 36-year-old Omar McCombs, the news outlets reported.

According to county jail records, the news outlets reported that McCombs was charged with pointing a gun, discharging a firearm in the city, communicating threats, and possessing a firearm by a felon.

The news outlets reported that authorities had not released a possible motive.