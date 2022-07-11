Police: Accidental shootings led to death of 14-year-old, injury of 12-year-old

DETROIT — Detroit police say reckless gun ownership resulted in two kids being shot in two separate incidents over the weekend.

According to police, a 14-year-old girl died Sunday when she was accidentally shot inside an apartment building along Detroit's riverfront.

A group of teens were inside one of the apartment buildings when one of the teenage boys had a gun and it went off accidentally, police said.

Officers said the teens fled the scene.

The second shooting incident also happened Sunday when police say a 12-year-old was accidentally shot by his brother.

According to police, the two brothers – ages 12 and 14 – were pushing a go-kart down the sidewalk with an Uzi-style gun.

The 14-year-old told police a dog came out of the bushes, and to protect themselves, he shot at the dog.

However, the 14-year-old missed hitting the dog and struck his 12-year-old brother in the ankle.

Police said the 12-year-old was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

In 2021 alone, Detroit reported 85 minors shot. This year, the number is already in the double digits.

"I've lost count. The citizens of this city should just be outraged. It's horrible that I've lost count. We're talking July of 2022," Assistant chief Charles Fitzgerald said.

He says he's sick of seeing kids get hurt by guns they shouldn't have.

"Not sure why a 12 and 14-year-old have an uzi-style gun in their possession for any reason," Fitzgerald said.

He says the older boy told police they were startled by a dog. He shot the gun to protect his brother but instead shot him.

Carol Orr, who lives close by, says parents need to pay more attention.

"If it happened to my son, my children, my grandkids, I would be devastated," she said.

Fitzgerald's message to parents: lock up your guns and keep an eye on your kids.

