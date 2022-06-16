Player who helped inspire 'A League of Their Own' comes out as gay at 95

A 95-year-old former ballplayer for the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League has come out as gay for the first time in her life.

During a panel discussion at the Tribeca Film Festival for the Amazon Prime series "A League of their Own," Maybelle “Mae” Blair told the crowd that she was happy that

young women players don't have to hide and that they're not alone.

The show's verified Twitter account shared a video of the moment on Monday.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for these young girl ball players to come [to] realize that they’re not alone, and you don’t have to hide,” Blair said. “I hid for 75, 85 years, and this is actually basically the first time I’ve ever come out.”

For the majority of her life, sports legend 95-year old @AAGPBL player, Maybelle Blair felt like she had to hide her authentic self. Today she came out publicly for the first time. We couldn't be happier for her, and continue to push for love and acceptance on and off the field. pic.twitter.com/BEaCisO2RH — A League of Their Own (@LeagueOnPrime) June 14, 2022

According to the league's website, Blair pitched for the Peoria Redwings for one season in 1948.

The league, which existed from 1943 to 1954, was also an inspiration for the 1992 film "A League of Their Own," which starred Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Madonna, Lori Petty, and Rosie O’Donnell.

The show will debut on Amazon Prime on Aug. 12.