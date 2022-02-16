Plane forced to reroute after passengers spot a snake on the aircraft

The pilot of an AirAsia flight had to reroute the plane after a snake was spotted on the aircraft.

According to CNN, the flight was traveling from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau, Malaysia earlier this month when the snake was seen slithering through the light fixtures.

A passenger posted a video of the snake on TikTok.

"This is a very rare incident which can occur on any aircraft from time to time," AirAsia's chief safety officer told CNN.

The plane landed in the city of Kuching and was fumigated, according to CBS News.

The network says passengers boarded another flight to take them to their intended destination.

AirAsia said no one was hurt.