Pence: Trump decided to be part of the problem on Jan. 6

Former Vice President Mike Pence is reflecting on the January 6, 2021, attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

In an interview with ABC News, Pence said he was angry when he found out Trump tweeted that the vice president "didn't have the courage" to stop the Electoral College count from going forward.

"I turned to my daughter who was standing nearby, and I said, 'It doesn't take courage to break the law, it takes courage to uphold the law," Pence said.

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol showed pictures of Pence in a loading dock while rioters stormed the Capitol. Some of the rioters were chanting, "Hang Mike Pence."

Pence was further critical of Trump in the interview with ABC News.

"The president's words were reckless. It was clear he decided to be part of the problem."

Trump has denied any responsibility for the attacks on the Capitol despite fueling lies and conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election which riled up an angry mob of his supporters.