Pelosi signs bill awarding Congressional Gold Medals to officers who protected the Capitol on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON, D.C.-- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signed a bill Wednesday awarding congressional gold medals to Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers who responded to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

"I know how fortunate we are to have the bravery, the patriotism of our Capitol Police. They are so remarkable," Pelosi said. "I'm so sad it took a tragedy of this nature for the recognition to be given to them."

The Senate passed the bill Tuesday without any objections. The bill passed the House in June, with 21 House Republicans voting against the measure.

Four officers testified before Congress last week about what they faced on the day of the insurrection.

"I feel like I went to hell and back to protect them and the people in this room," MPD Officer Michael Fanone said. "But now I'm being told that hell doesn't exist, or hell wasn't that bad."

Since the attack, four officers have died by suicide, and hundreds of others have to live with the emotional wounds from that terrifying day.

“Awarding the Congressional Gold Medal is a way to commemorate their sacrifice and make sure that the truth of Jan. 6 is recognized and remembered forever,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said upon passing the bill.