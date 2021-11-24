P&G recalls spray-on Old Spice, Secret antiperspirants after detecting cancer-causing chemical

Procter & Gamble announced Tuesday that it had issued a voluntary recall for a handful of Old Spice and Secret spray-on antiperspirants due to the presence of a cancer-causing chemical.

The antiperspirant was sold in stores nationwide and online.

The Food and Drug Administration says that P&G issued the recall after detecting benzene in the spray-on products. The FDA says it has linked benzene to cancers like "leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow" and other blood disorders.

While P&G says customers should not use the affected products, they noted that daily exposure to the level of benzene detected in the antiperspirants is not expected to cause adverse health consequences. The company clarified that it issued the recall out of "an abundance of caution" and has not received any reports of adverse events related to the product.

P&G has directed stores to remove the affected products from shelves, and anyone who has purchased the deodorants included in the recalls should throw the products away.

The company also says it will "offer reimbursement for consumers who have purchased products impacted" by the recall. To learn how to get reimbursement, visit Old Spice's or Secret's website, or call P&G's Consumer Care team at 888-339-7689 on weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

See a full list of affected products below. The recall includes all of the deodorants below that have an expiry date between now and September 2023.