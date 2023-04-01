Watch Now
One dead, several injured after roof collapses during concert at Illinois theatre

There are reports that a roof collapsed during a concert in Belvidere, Illinois due to severe weather Friday evening.
Posted at 9:46 PM, Mar 31, 2023
BELVIDERE, Ill. — A person is dead and at least 28 others were injured after a roof collapsed during a concert in Belvidere, Illinois due to severe weather Friday evening.

It happened just east of Rockford at the Apollo Theater during a Morbid Angel show. Fire officials said Friday evening five people suffered serious injuries, 15 had moderate injuries, and five others had minor injuries. They were taken to the hospital by private vehicles.

Around 260 people were inside the theatre when the roof collapsed, fire officials say.

The band posted on social media following the incident that a tornado hit the venue. Their post reads:

"Tonights show is Canceled due to a Tornado that hit the Venue. We ask anyone who is still traveling to the venue to please seek shelter and stay safe. We are currently sheltering in place, and want to extend our support and hope that everyone at the show tonight is safe. Right now our focus is on making sure everyone in the venue tonight is ok and gets home."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as we learn more.

This story was originally followed by TMJ4's Madison Goldbeck.

