On-duty Charlotte police officer killed in Wednesday morning car crash

A police officer in Charlotte was killed early Wednesday morning in a car crash involving two semitrailers on a local highway.

Officials with the Charlotte Mecklenberg Police Department confirmed that Officer Mia Goodwin was killed in the crash.

WBTV-TV reports that the crash occurred at 3:30 a.m. local time. According to the Charlotte Observer, two officers were already on the scene assisting with traffic detail from an earlier accident that had shut down I-85. That's when Goodwin's cruiser was struck by a semitrailer.

Another semitrailer jack-knifed into the southbound lanes I-85, causing further damage.

The Observer reports that officers escorted an ambulance that left the scene of the accident.

WBTV-TV says that Goodwin was a six-year veteran of the police force. She is survived by three children aged between 4 months and 3 years old.

"I ask for your thoughts and prayers for the family of Officer Goodwin and the CMPD family. Rest easy hero, we have watch from here," CMPD Chief of Police Johnny Jennings tweeted.