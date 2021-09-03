Officials: Twin boys found dead inside SUV outside South Carolina daycare

Authorities in South Carolina say twin 20-month-old boys were found dead inside an SUV outside a daycare in a parking lot.

According to the Associated Press, investigators say the toddlers were likely in the hot vehicle for more than nine hours.

The AP reported that a parent found the children in rear-facing seats after arriving at the Sunshine House Early Learning Academy at 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday in Blythewood.

At a news conference, Richland County Coroner Nadia Rutherford said Bryson and Brayden McDaniel likely died from heat exposure. Still, her office will conduct further testing to rule out other causes, the AP reported.

Rutherford said the twins appeared well taken care of and were enrolled at the daycare, adding that the children's parents are "very distraught."

An investigation is underway, and no arrests have been made.