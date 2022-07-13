INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities in Indiana have confirmed that the bodies found in an Indianapolis pond on Tuesday are those of a man and three children who went missing last week.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office confirmed the identities on Wednesday.

Police say Kyle Moorman, 27, and his three children — 1-year-old Kyran Holland, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland, and 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II — were pronounced dead after responders found them near Bluff Road and Troy Avenue.

Family members had previously been searching for them there.

According to the coroner's office, the causes and manners of their deaths are pending.

First responders found the children in a car at the bottom of a pond.

Moorman's body was found nearby.

Divers searched the water for hours, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Chris Bailey.

Family members told WRTV that Moorman had gone fishing with the children but never returned. They also said he didn't bring any extra clothes or diapers.

All four were last seen about 11 p.m. July 6 but weren't reported missing to police until Saturday.

Moorman frequently fished in the area where police found him and the kids — but family members weren't sure exactly where he was going the day he took off. They had searched many different areas where Moorman often went fishing.

"Regardless of the circumstances, we know a man and three young kids are dead tonight ... we don't know why and we don't know how," Bailey said at the scene. "I guarantee you, the detectives that are working behind me will do everything they can to provide answers to this family and to the community."

The circumstances of Moorman's and the children's deaths have not been made clear.

"This currently stands as a death investigation," the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in an update Wednesday afternoon. "Detectives are working to piece together what led up to this incident."

Police urge anyone with more information to contact IMPD Detectives at 317-327-3475 or Jesus.Soriajr@indy.gov. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

Lucas Gonzalez at WRTV first reported this story.