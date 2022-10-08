NYPD investigate after 3 men stabbed, 1 fatally, in separate subway attacks

Authorities in New York are investigating three separate stabbings, one fatally, that all occurred within hours of each other Thursday.

New York City Police said around 1 p.m., a 59-year-old man was stabbed in the back while waiting for a train at the 125th Street station in Harlem after he got into an altercation with the suspect, ABC News and The New York Times reported.

Police said the two did not know each other before the argument, the news outlets reported.

According to the media outlets, the victim, who is suspected to live, was transported to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital.

The second stabbing occurred around 5:15 p.m. when police said a 45-year-old man was slashed in the face by a man who followed him into a Brooklyn subway station in East New York.

That victim was taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, received stitches, and was later released, the New York Post reported.

The third stabbing happened at 8:30 p.m. when police said 38-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in the chest and back by a suspect in an unprovoked attack inside the 176 St. subway station in the Bronx.

The New York Times reported that the victim, whose name has not been released, collapsed on the platform and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The news outlets reported this marks the seventh fatal subway stabbing this year and the second fatality in less than a week.

During a news conference Friday, New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said that police "have to deter and prevent this activity."

None of the suspects in the attacks have been arrested and remain at large, the news outlets reported.