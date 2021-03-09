NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo facing growing calls for his resignation

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will hold a press conference Tuesday as calls for his resignation continue to grow.

Already facing allegations that he ordered aides to cover up COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, multiple women have come forward in recent weeks to accuse Cuomo of sexual harassment.

At least three women have come forward with allegations that he made them feel uncomfortable, touched them inappropriately or made unwanted advances toward them.

On Monday, New York Attorney General Letitia James appointed two attorneys to lead an investigation into Cuomo’s conduct. According to CNN, Joon Kim — a former acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York — and Anne L. Clark — a former employment discrimination lawyer — will lead the investigation.

That announcement came hours after New York Senate Majority Leader Andrew Stewart-Cousins, a fellow Democrat, called on Cuomo to resign on Sunday.

“We need to govern without daily distraction. For the good of the state, Governor Cuomo must resign,” Stewart-Cousins said in a statement.

Cuomo has already said that he does not plan to resign.

In addition to facing calls for his resignation, a publisher behind Cuomo's book about his response to the COVID-19 pandemic has halted the promotion of the book after allegations that he under-reported virus deaths in nursing homes.

Cuomo ordered that elderly COVID-19 patients be sent to nursing homes rather than hospitals, which may have caused the virus to spread freely among those most vulnerable. Cuomo discusses criticism of his handling of the pandemic in his book.