Not quite Wright: Plane faces wrong direction on new Ohio license plate

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine unveiled the new standard Ohio license plate at a news conference Thursday morning, and observant Ohioans quickly pointed out that the “Birthplace of Aviation” banner streaming from the Wright Brothers’ plane flying atop the new design is attached to the front of the aircraft, not the back.
The new “Sunrise in Ohio” design draws heavily from the state seal. At the top of the plate is an element inspired by a previous plate: an illustration of the Wright Brothers’ historic plane, which made its first flight from Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, in 1903.
In the Wright Brothers’ design, the plane’s elevators are on the front, not the back, as they would be in future plane designs. The banner reading “Birthplace of Aviation” – recognizing Ohio as the Wright Brothers’ home state – streams out from the plane as if it was behind it but is attached to the front.
Production for the new plate already began in mid-October at the Lebanon Correctional Facility.
Neither DeWine nor the Ohio BMV has commented yet on the aircraft’s alignment.
Stamp collectors may be reminded of one of the most famous errors in American philately — the “Inverted Jenny,” a 1918 U.S. postage stamp in which the image of a Curtiss JN-4 airplane was printed upside-down. One such stamp was sold at auction in 2016 for $1.35 million.
If the Ohio design is corrected, time will tell if the “Inverted Wright Flyer” will garner such value.
Ian Cross at WEWS first reported this story.