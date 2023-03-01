Watch Now
Nissan working on remedy as 700,000 vehicles prone to shut off

David Zalubowski/AP
A long line of unsold 2020 Rogue sports-utility vehicles sits at a Nissan dealership Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:29 AM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 12:29:30-05

Nissan is recalling certain 2017-2022 Rogue Sport and 2014-20 Rogue models that could shut off while in operation due to an issue with the key fob. More than 700,000 vehicles are affected by the recall.

According to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall affects vehicles equipped with a jackknife key manufactured at the Kyushu, Smyrna and Renault plants. According to the filing, the internal pivot of the jackknife key may weaken over time, and the key fob could unlock.

The filing indicates that if the vehicle is driven while the key is in a collapsed position, contact with the key fob by the driver could cause the vehicles to shut down.

Nissan said it began informing owners last month of the recall.

While it works on a remedy, owners are being instructed to avoid attaching accessories to the key fob and to use the key in the non-folding orientation.

