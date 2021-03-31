New York lawmakers pass bill to legalize adult use of marijuana

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Senate and Assembly have passed a bill to legalize the adult use of marijuana for those 21 years of age and older. The bill now moves to the desk of Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be signed.

The Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA) also establishes the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) and the Cannabis Control Board to regulate the cannabis industry.

New York will join 14 states, two territories and the District of Columbia in legalizing the adult use of marijuana.

The Senate passed 40 to 23. To see how local lawmakers voted, click here.

#NYSenate Bill S854A, sponsored by Senator @lizkrueger, passed (40-23, unofficial). Enacts the "marihuana regulation and taxation act"; repealer:https://t.co/klTkg6fuzx — New York Senate (@NYSenate) March 30, 2021

The Assembly passed 100 to 49.

The #NYSAssembly has passed A.1248-A the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation act by a vote of 100-49 (unofficial) https://t.co/bT0QNuMRQs — Assembly Majority (@NYSA_Majority) March 31, 2021

“Passage of this bill will mean not just legalizing marijuana, but investing in education and our communities, and bring to an end decades of disproportionately targeting people of color under state and federal drug laws,” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said. “The Assembly Majority knew it was important to do this the right way – in a way that would include those targeted and frequently excluded from the process. Now, this legal industry will create jobs across our state, including for those who have had their lives upended by years of unjust drug laws.”

“I am proud to have fought so long for this legislation and to finally see it pass,” Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said. “We are providing marijuana justice by ensuring investment into the lives and communities of those who suffered for generations as a result of mass incarceration. The results will be transformative for people across New York State – it will create economic and research opportunities, jobs across a wide variety of sectors, and a safe and reliable product.”

Officials say the legislation will allow for the adult use of cannabis for those 21 and older, provide for the possession of three ounces of cannabis and 24 ounces of concentrated cannabis, and removes cannabis from the list of controlled substances.

Below you can find more information on the bill direct from the NYS Assembly.

This article was written by Anthony Reyes for WKBW.