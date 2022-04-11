Watch
New York City mayor declares Juneteenth paid holiday for city employees

Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Posted at 3:52 PM, Apr 11, 2022
Juneteenth is officially a paid holiday for city employees in New York City.

On Monday, Mayor Eric Adams announced the decision, calling Juneteenth "a time for reflection, assessment, and self-improvement."

“As the second Black mayor of New York City, I know that I stand on the shoulders of countless heroes and sheroes who put their lives on the line to secure a more perfect union," Adams said. "Now is the time for me to do a small part and recognize one of our nation’s greatest wrongs."

Juneteenth, which became a federal holiday last year, is celebrated on June 19.

The holiday commemorates the anniversary of Union troops bringing the word to Galveston, Texas, in 1865 that slavery had been outlawed.

Then-President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation two years earlier.

New York City is the latest city to recognize Juneteenth as a paid city holiday, including Phoenix and Chattanooga, Tennessee.

