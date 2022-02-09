Watch
National Archives asks Justice Department to investigate Trump's handling of presidential records, reports say

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
FILE - The White House in the background, President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. The House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol wants to know what Ivanka Trump heard and saw that day as they try to stitch together the narrative of the riots and Donald Trump's role in instigating them. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Donald Trump
Posted at 3:48 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 17:48:21-05

The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) has requested for the Justice Department to investigate former President Donald Trump's handling of presidential records, reports from the Washington Post and ABC News say.

Some of the documents that the agency turned over to the committee investigating the attacks on Jan. 6 had reportedly been ripped up and taped back together.

The agency also recovered 15 boxes of records from Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, ABC News reported.

It's unclear whether the Justice Department would open a formal investigation.

Legal experts told ABC News that it would be unlikely for Trump to face charges for violating the Presidential Records Act.

In a statement to ABC News, Trump said he has worked collaboratively and respectfully with the National Archives.

"The media’s characterization of my relationship with NARA is Fake News. It was exactly the opposite! It was a great honor to work with NARA to help formally preserve the Trump Legacy," the statement says.

