Nashville Zoo welcomes leopard cubs

The Nashville Zoo welcomed two leopard cubs on June 30.

They weighed less than a pound each at birth and measured four inches in length. While that seems small, the zoo says that is much larger than the average cub.

The cubs are still being hand-raised by the zoo's veterinarian staff to give them the best chance at survival.

The male and female are the first clouded leopard cubs to be born at the zoo since 2019.

"They are considered vulnerable to extinction according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature due to deforestation, poaching and pet trade," the zoo said.

The zoo now has 16 clouded leopards in its care.