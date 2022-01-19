Mushie & Co. recall pacifiers due to possible choking hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Wednesday the recall of more than 300,000 pacifiers due to a possible choking hazard.

According to the agency, Mushie & Co. was recalling 333,725 FRIGG Silicone Pacifiers after they received reports that the base of the nipple has a fine slit that can cause the nipple to detach from the plastic shield.

The company received eight reports of the silicone nipple detaching and about 200 reports from outside the U.S.

The recalled items were sold nationwide at SpearmintLOVE, TJ Maxx, Lil' Tulips, Olivia & Jade Company, online at www.mushie.com and www.amazon.com from April 2021 through December 2021.

No injuries have been reported.