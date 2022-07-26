Multiple bodies found in southern Florida pond

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A car was pulled from a pond near Indiantown after two bodies were found in the waterway earlier on Monday.

The pond is located at Indiantown Avenue and Warfield Boulevard near Indiantown.

A driver who was passing by spotted one body floating in the pond at about 10:15 a.m., Major John Cummings said during an afternoon news conference.

WPTV The Martin County Sheriff's Office investigates after two bodies were found in a pond near Indiantown, Florida, on July 25, 2022.

Deputies arrived at the scene and later discovered the second body floating in the water.

Cummings said both victims were a man and a woman, who had been in the pond for "at least a couple of days."

A dive team with Martin County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the scene to investigate and look for more evidence.

WPTV Major John Cummings speaks about their investigation after two bodies were found in a pond near Indiantown, Florida, on July 25, 2022.

A tow truck pulled a dark-colored car from the pond at about 6 p.m.

Investigators said late Monday afternoon they do not suspect foul play in this case and believe the people died after the vehicle crashed into the water, possibly Saturday night.

A least one alligator, which was about 5 feet long, was spotted in the pond.

The cause of death for the victims has not been released.

The bodies have been taken to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.

This story was originally published by WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida,