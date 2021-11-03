Mother recalls 22-year-old daughter's final hours after she dies from COVID-19

For healthcare workers, COVID-19 Infections and death rates across the country are staggering.

According to the latest figures from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the overall confirmed cases is over 1.1 million, and more than 22,000 have died across the state since the virus was first detected in Michigan back in March of last year.

Doctors here say any COVID-19 case is still too many and even if Michigan has a low mortality rate in comparison, just ask someone who has lost a loved one.

"Even though I know she was sedated both my daughter and I thought she smiled. Because even though all of that when she knew we were there here smile is what I will always remember," says Laurel Langmeyer.

A registered dietician at Beaumont hospital, Langmeyer says her daughter Haley had a personality that would brighten up the room.

"She loved to make people happy and she loved to make people smile, she was a theater kid so she loved to sing and dance," says Langmeyer.

Since Hayley was only 22-year-old and had no comorbidities, Lauren never thought things would turn for the worse. One of Hayley’s respiratory therapists, Becky Humble says her condition just kept deteriorating.

"We were breathing for her, she was very swollen.. on a lot of medications and IVs to sustain her life," says Becky Humble.

Haley was transferred to U of M hospital for further treatment and after battling with the virus for weeks. Haley died on May 12, 2021.

Becky says she will never forget Hayley along with all the other COVID-19 patients that have died at the hospital. In fact, it has taken a toll on healthcare workers, some even suffering from PTSD.

"We fight so hard to get them to point to being healthy and when all our efforts don’t provide the means of living it's hard to say goodbye," says Becky Humble.

As for Langmeyer, she will always wish that she could talk to Haley one last time.

"How much she is missed by so many people. And how much she was loved and the difference she has made in so many people that I know that have gotten the vaccine or made more of an effort to stay safe because of her," says Laurel Langmeyer.

As a healthcare professional, Laurel is encouraging people to take the vaccine, even if the mortality rate from the virus is low.

