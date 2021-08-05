Watch
Most CVS locations stop administering Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

People who want the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine may not find it at CVS.

A spokesperson for the company told The Hill it is no longer offering the vaccine at many of its retail locations.

Customers can still get the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines at CVS locations across the country.

Mike DeAngelis, a spokesperson for CVS, told The Hill that the decision to limit the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was made to help “manage our vaccine supply across the chain, both in our pharmacies and clinics."

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is still available at CVS MinuteClinic locations, according to CNBC.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been administered approximately 13.5 million times, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Pfizer and Moderna combine for more than 336 million doses, but people need two doses of their vaccines to be considered fully vaccinated.

