Michigan teacher 'catfished' by students, sent nude photos in message exchange, authorities say

GOBLES, Mich. — Authorities in Michigan say a teacher likely won't face criminal charges after being catfished into sending nude photos to students who were posing as someone else.

Investigators said the students created a fake profile on a dating app, posing as a 35-year-old female. The male teacher thought he was exchanging messages with her.

The students reportedly got the photos off of the internet.

According to the sheriff's office, communication between the students and the teacher lasted about a week.

The department was notified on Monday by Gobles Public Schools regarding a picture/video that involved a teacher at their school that was circulating among students.

After some investigation, the department found three students from another area school were involved.

Investigators said the motive isn't currently clear but said the students might have been trying to blackmail the teacher. Investigators found two of the students were involved in a private driver's training class with him.

Investigators said other allegations were brought up during the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.

FOX17 reached out to Gobles Public Schools Superintendent Jeffery Rehlander, who declined comment due to the ongoing investigation.

Lauren Kummer at WXMI first reported this story.