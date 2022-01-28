Watch
Michigan school offers full tuition after scholarship error

AL GOLDIS/AP
FILE - The Central Michigan University campus is shown Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2005, in Mount Pleasant, Mich. Dozens of prospective Central Michigan University students who were mistakenly told they had won full-ride scholarships that include room and board have received an apology from the school — and offers of the equivalent of full-tuition scholarships. The university said Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2022, it was an error and the message went out “inadvertently” during testing of new messaging technology. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)
Posted at 5:04 PM, Jan 27, 2022
A Michigan University is making good on its mistake.

Central Michigan University mistakenly told 58 prospective students that they had won a full-ride scholarship.

The scholarship included room and board.

Unfortunately for the students, the university said the message went out “inadvertently” during testing of new messaging technology.

The university and since apologized to the students. To make up for the mistake, the university offered all of them the equivalent of a full-tuition scholarship.

The school, located in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, estimates that its yearly tuition is more than $12,000 for U.S. residents.

