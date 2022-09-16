Watch Now
Michael Jordan’s ‘Last Dance’ jersey sold at auction

Michael Jordan's 1998 finals game jersey from his "Last Dance" season is displayed in a glass case, highlighting Sotheby's sports memorabilia auction dubbed "Invictus," Tuesday Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. The sale, open through Thursday, Sept. 15, features a variety of athletes who have had deep and lasting impact on their respective sports. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Posted at 12:47 PM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 14:49:16-04

A road No. 23 Chicago Bulls jersey worn by Michael Jordan just sold for $10 million by auction house Sotheby’s.

The auction was expected to fetch anywhere from $3 million to $5 million.

The jersey, complete with an NBA Finals emblem, was worn by Jordan during Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals. The Bulls ended up losing the game 88-85, but Jordan’s Bulls won the series 4-2 games.

The 1998 Finals was the last time Jordan played for the Bulls. It also marked his final championship.

The 1998 NBA championship run led to the 2020 documentary “The Last Dance” which recounted Jordan’s final season with the Bulls.

