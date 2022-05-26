Megan Markle visits memorial for 21 killed in Texas shooting

Megan Markle made an unannounced stop in Uvalde, Texas on Thursday to pay tribute to 21 people who were killed inside an elementary school.

Dressed in a white t-shirt and jeans, Markle placed flowers at a memorial at the Uvalde courthouse.

According to Buzzfeed, Markle also stopped at a community center to drop off food and drinks for people donating blood.

"I had no idea who she was. She just was carrying on a conversation like her and I knew each other for years," a volunteer told Buzzfeed.

It's unclear whether Markle's husband, Britain's Prince Harry, or the couple's two children were also in Uvalde.