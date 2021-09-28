Man in London charged with teacher's murder to plead not guilty

A delivery driver has been charged with the alleged murder of a 28-year-old school teacher who was found dead in a London park two weeks ago.

According to Metropolitan Police, 36-year-old Koci Selamaj was arrested early Sunday morning in Eastbourne, East Sussex, and charged on Monday for the murder of Sabina Nessa.

Police said Selamaj did not enter a plea, and the court remanded him into custody.

He is to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday, police said.

The Associated Press reported that his lawyer, Aiden Harvey, told the Willesden Magistrates' Court that his client plans to plead not guilty.

Nessa was killed on Sept. 17 in Kidbrooke while walking through a park to a local pub to meet a friend.

Her body was found in a park less than 24 hours after Selamaj allegedly killed her.