Man going more than 100 mph involved in crash that killed elderly couple

A 21-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly speeding down an Arizona street and causing a deadly crash.

At about 5:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to an intersection in the city of Mesa to respond to a crash scene.

During the initial investigation, police say a 2009 Chrysler 300C and a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica were involved in the crash.

A male passenger of the Pacifica, identified as 82-year-old Ronald Hettich, died at the scene. The driver, identified as 80-year-old Irma Hettich, the man's wife, was taken to a hospital where she later died.

The driver of the Chrysler 300C, identified as 21-year-old Gezane Izreal Cabanillas-Lape, was not seriously injured. His passenger, a 21-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital with possible internal injuries.

During the investigation, police say the elderly couple's vehicle was passing through an intersection when Cabanillas-Lape's vehicle hit the passenger side of the elderly couple's vehicle.

According to police, the young driver was traveling at more than 100 mph at the time the crash occurred, on a roadway with a speed limit of 45 mph.

The 21-year-old driver was evaluated and showed no signs of impairment, authorities confirmed. The primary cause of the crash was determined to be a reckless high rate of speed, police said.

Cabanillas-Lape was arrested and booked into the Mesa City Holding Facility on two counts of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault. An investigation remains underway.

This story was originally published by Hector Gonzales of KNXV in Phoenix, Arizona.